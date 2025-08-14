Let civic sense kick in now

I have a habit of engaging taxi drivers in light conversation. Once, decades ago in Singapore, I had a strong feeling that the man driving me was not a typical cab driver. He had the appearance and demeanour of a middle-class professional.

Curious, I asked him how long he had been driving a taxi. He replied that he only did it part-time after his regular job to earn extra income -- specifically, to pay for a private tutor for his son, who was preparing for his O-level exams.

That simple encounter revealed several important insights. First, it reflected a culture of honesty and integrity within the civil service. Rather than resorting to any dishonest means for supplementary income, the gentleman chose to work additional hours driving a cab.

Second, it underscored the high value placed on education in Singapore -- not only as a pathway for career advancement but also as a foundation for building a good and just society.

What is the link between education and a good society?

Economists have long highlighted the connection between education and human capital development.

The experiences of rapidly developing countries, such as India, reinforce this view. I recall that in the 1970s, there was growing concern in Kolkata over the number of college graduates -- even engineers -- who ended up driving taxis due to high unemployment.

While this was undoubtedly troubling, it did not undermine the value of education.

When migration opportunities later emerged, this educated but underemployed population was able to find meaningful work abroad, bringing multiple benefits not just to themselves, but also to their families and home communities.

Education, therefore, served both as a buffer during periods of economic stagnation and as a launchpad for social and geographic mobility.

Education has long been revered in East-Asian societies as a central pillar of individual and national advancement.

Rooted in the Confucian tradition, the cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore have upheld the pursuit of learning not merely as a means to personal success, but as a moral and social imperative.

The Confucian ethic, emphasizing discipline, respect for knowledge, filial piety, and self-cultivation, has shaped education systems across these countries.

This enduring legacy helps explain their remarkable educational achievements, social stability, and economic development.

Furthermore, the Confucian value of education plays an integral role in shaping migration patterns and the building of societies grounded in meritocracy and civic responsibility.

Confucianism, originating in the teachings of Confucius (551–479 BCE), places education at the heart of human development and ethical governance. For Confucius, education was not limited to intellectual mastery but was deeply tied to moral virtue.

Confucius believed that education should be accessible to all, regardless of birth, signaling an early advocacy for meritocratic ideals.

Confucianism across East-Asia

This philosophy influenced successive Chinese dynasties, notably through the imperial examination system, which rewarded scholarly merit rather than noble lineage.

This meritocratic ideal diffused throughout the Sinosphere, laying the foundations for shared cultural values in Japan, Korea, and later Singapore, especially during the 20th century as it adopted Confucian principles through its majority Chinese population.

In modern China, the Confucian reverence for education remains visible in the country's high-pressure academic environment, particularly the national college entrance exam.

Despite the disruptions of the cultural revolution, Confucian ideals experienced a revival in recent decades, with education once again seen as a critical pathway to personal and familial honour.

Chinese families often make significant sacrifices to ensure their children's academic success, viewing it as a duty embedded in centuries-old traditions.

In the post-reform China, especially in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it was common to see a trend that saw urban middle-class mothers leaving their families in China to accompany their children so that they could benefit from the high-quality education system in Singapore.

This educational zeal has played a key role in China's rapid economic rise. A highly educated workforce, disciplined and ambitious, has powered the country’s transformation into the world’s second-largest economy.

Education-driven internal migration -- from rural areas to urban centres and from small cities to educational hubs like Beijing and Shanghai -- demonstrates the link between educational aspiration and spatial mobility.

Japan’s education system, though influenced by Western models post-Meiji Restoration, retains deep Confucian elements. Emphasis on group harmony, respect for teachers and elders, perseverance, and moral instruction reflect Confucian ideals.

The school environment, including the uniformity of behaviour, community cleaning rituals, and after-school study culture, reveals a strong belief that education is not merely for academic achievement but for the cultivation of character.

Japan’s postwar economic miracle was, in part, fueled by its educated labour force and a culture that stressed continuous improvement.

The Confucian-informed focus on responsibility and learning has fostered a cohesive society, contributing to low crime rates, civic-mindedness, and high levels of social trust.

Moreover, Japan’s educational achievements have made it an attractive destination for students and professionals from across Asia, underscoring education’s role in shaping migration flows.

In South Korea, “education fever” is a well-known phenomenon. This intense drive for educational achievement can be traced to Confucian values that view education as the principal vehicle for self-improvement and upward mobility.

The role of the family, particularly parental involvement and sacrifice, is central. Students spend long hours in school and after-school academies, preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), seen as a determinant of lifelong success.

South Korea’s transformation from a war-torn country in the 1950s to a global leader in technology and innovation is closely tied to its human capital. The Confucian ethic has contributed not only to academic performance but also to a disciplined workforce and social cohesion.

This high regard for education has also influenced migration, as Korean families sometimes relocate or send their children abroad to gain linguistic and cultural advantages while maintaining traditional values at home.

Education hammered into daily life

Although a multi-ethnic society, Singapore is heavily shaped by Confucian values due to its Chinese-majority population and the influence of leaders like Lee Kuan Yew, who emphasized Asian values and meritocracy.

The city-state’s education system is consistently ranked among the best globally, known for its rigour, bilingual policy, and strong STEM orientation.

Confucian values manifest in Singapore’s emphasis on discipline, family support in education, and state-guided moral education. Migration and education are closely linked, as Singapore has become both a source of outbound students and a hub for international education in Asia.

Its highly educated workforce has attracted multinational investment and driven economic success. At the same time, its ethical governance model, rooted in Confucian public service values, has contributed to low corruption and social trust.

Confucian cultures position education not just as a private good but as a public virtue. The moral foundation of education in these societies supports national development goals and social harmony.

These values foster a civic-minded population that respects authority, contributes to public welfare, and values merit over privilege.

Migration is often shaped by educational aspirations. In all four countries, both outward and inward migration are closely linked to access to better education. Families migrate internally for elite schools or internationally for global credentials.

At the same time, these countries have become magnets for international students seeking high-quality education, thereby generating cross-border flows of knowledge and cultural exchange.

Moreover, the Confucian approach to education ensures a long-term perspective. While other regions may prioritize short-term economic gains, Confucian-influenced societies view education as a generational investment.

This foresight helps build good societies -- economically competitive, socially stable, and morally grounded.

The enduring influence of Confucianism on the value of education in China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore is a powerful testament to the resilience of cultural traditions in shaping modern success.

These countries demonstrate that when education is treated not just as a tool for personal advancement but as a collective ethical pursuit, it can lead to profound social and economic transformation.

Bangladesh would greatly benefit by looking East and learn from the experiences of countries that have achieved sustainable development and morally grounded modernity through education.

In an era of global uncertainty, the Confucian commitment to learning offers much-needed hope.

Habibul Haque Khondker is a sociologist and columnist.