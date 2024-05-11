Saturday, May 11, 2024

PGCB commissions 3 new power lines

World Bank, govt, PGCB jointly financed the project

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 06:45 PM

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd (PGCB) has successfully commissioned three new transmission lines.

The PGCB confirmed the information in a press release on Saturday.

According to the press release, the PGCB's newly constructed Karerhat—Chaumuhani 230KV Four-Circuit Transmission Line was successfully commissioned with voltage from the Chaumuhani grid substation starting at 1pm on Saturday.

Before Friday at 10am, the Chowmuhani-Kachua 230KV Four Circuit Transmission Line and Chowmuhoni-Maizdi 230KV Double Circuit Transmission Line were turned on with voltage from the Chowmuhoni grid substation.

Sources said that the newly constructed lines will play an important and effective role in transmitting electricity to the national grid and thereby increasing its capacity. 

The length of the Karerhat-Chowmuhoni, Chowmuhani-Kachua and Chowmuhoni-Maijdi lines are 53km, 50km and 20km.

The new lines were constructed by PGCB under the project Enhancement and Strengthening of Power Transmission Network in Eastern Region Project. (ESPTNER). Development partners the World Bank, the Government of Bangladesh, and PGCB jointly financed the project.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB)
