3 districts to face power outage on Friday

The Purbo Sadipur Grid Substation will remain completely shut down due to scheduled project work, resulting in a five-hour power outage in Dinajpur and several surrounding areas.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB) issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

According to the notice, the shutdown will take place on Friday, from 7am to 12pm, as part of essential project-related operations.

As a result, electricity supply will remain suspended during this period in parts of the Nesco Distribution Zones 1 and 2 in Dinajpur district, areas under Dinajpur Palli Bidyut Samity-1 and the entire districts of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh.

The Power Grid authorities have sincerely apologized to the consumers for the temporary inconvenience caused.