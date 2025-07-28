Monday, July 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 districts to face power outage on Friday

According to the notice, the shutdown is scheduled for Friday, from 7am to 12pm

File image of power pole. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM

The Purbo Sadipur Grid Substation will remain completely shut down due to scheduled project work, resulting in a five-hour power outage in Dinajpur and several surrounding areas.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB) issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

According to the notice, the shutdown will take place on Friday, from 7am to 12pm, as part of essential project-related operations.

As a result, electricity supply will remain suspended during this period in parts of the Nesco Distribution Zones 1 and 2 in Dinajpur district, areas under Dinajpur Palli Bidyut Samity-1 and the entire districts of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh.

The Power Grid authorities have sincerely apologized to the consumers for the temporary inconvenience caused.

Topics:

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB)Power outage
Read More

Technical fault at Rampura grid disrupts power in several Dhaka areas

Committees formed to probe blackout across 10 districts

Patient, relatives trapped in DMCH elevator for over 1hr

Power restored in Saint Martin

Power outage leaves St Martin’s Island in darkness, thousands suffering

Power outage leaves most areas of Lakshmipur in darkness

Latest News

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

Bangladesh reaffirms zero tolerance on terrorism in meeting with US envoy

Bus services on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route halted over attack on driver

Fakhrul: Tarique working to reshape Bangladesh through collective efforts

United Finance reports 6% profit growth in H1 of 2025

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x