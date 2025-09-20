Power restored in Satkhira 2hrs after grid substation fire

Power supply in Satkhira town returned to normal within two hours after an explosion and fire at the Binerpota power distribution centre operated by the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

The incident occurred around 11:30am on Saturday, when a transformer exploded and caught fire, cutting off electricity across the town and surrounding areas. Supply was restored around 1:30pm.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze spread rapidly after the explosion. Two units were dispatched to the scene and brought the fire under control within an hour. No casualties were reported.

Nurul Islam, acting officer of Satkhira Fire Service, said the transformer had overheated, causing the explosion and fire.

Sheikh Kutubuddin, assistant manager of the power station, said the fire broke out at transmitter no. 3 of the Binerpota grid substation, disrupting supply across the district, though power to the town was restored soon after.

Shoeb Hossain, executive engineer of the Satkhira West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL), said a specialist team from Khulna had already arrived to investigate the cause of the fire and assess financial loses.