Six-hour power outage in several districts on Saturday

The company stated that the maintenance is essential for an uninterrupted power supply and system safety

File image of power pole. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 11:08 AM

Power supply will remain suspended for six consecutive hours in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts on Saturday due to maintenance work on transmission lines.

Load shedding will be in effect from 7am to 1pm in areas under the respective grid substations, according to a press release issued by Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC.

The release said faulty conductors on the Rangpur–Kurigram and Rangpur–Lalmonirhat 132kV transmission lines will be replaced, while damaged conductors on the Lalmonirhat line will be repaired.

As a result, around 120MW of load shedding will occur in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, and another 20MW in Rangpur city’s Lalbagh feeder area during the same period.

The company stated that the maintenance is essential for uninterrupted power supply and system safety, and apologized for the temporary inconvenience.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB)Power outage
