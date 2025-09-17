Wednesday, September 17, 2025

NCC holds talks with political parties on July Charter implementation

The commission held informal talks with experts and party reps, but the charter’s legal framework is still unresolved

National Consensus Commission holds talks with political parties on July Charter implementation on September 17, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 01:18 PM

The National Consensus Commission began a meeting with political parties on Wednesday at 11:30am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka to discuss the implementation of the July Charter.

Representatives from 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), LDP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), joined the talks.

The commission concluded its second phase of 23 working days of discussion on July 31, with broad agreement on most issues. However, there is some disagreement regarding the implementation process, particularly from BNP, Jamaat, and NCP, who expressed differing views.

The commission has sent multiple drafts to the parties and received their feedback.

It also held several informal meetings with experts and party representatives.

Still, the legal framework for implementing the charter remains unresolved.

The commission's second phase ended on Monday, but the Cabinet Division extended its tenure by one more month through a gazette notification that same night, now effective until October 15.

Wednesday's meeting was attended by commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Md Ayub Miah, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

Topics:

National Consensus Commission
