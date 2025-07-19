Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dr Taher: Jamaat to fight militancy in Bangladesh

He alleged that a couple of parties within the consensus commission are unwilling to reach an agreement

File image of Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 05:56 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh's Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher has said that there is no place for militancy in Bangladesh and that Jamaat will stand against it.

He made the statement while addressing the party’s national rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Taher said: “The Awami League is currently irrelevant in Bangladesh. Jamaat wants a new Bangladesh, and such a country cannot be built without a proportional representation (PR) system.”

He added: “Jamaat is a party for people of all classes. It does not tolerate any form of terrorism. In the upcoming election, those who receive the people’s vote will win — the path of Bangladesh will prevail over extortionists.”

Dr Taher also called upon everyone to remain united.

Awami LeagueJamaat-e-IslamiSuhrawardy Udyan
