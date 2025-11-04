Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Workshop on Internet usage for students held in Sylhet

The workshop, titled “Internet for Education SIG Safety Awareness Workshop for High School Students,” was organized by the Institute of Development Affairs (IDEA) with support from the Internet Society

Sylhet students learn safe and effective internet use at training session on Monday. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 10:54 PM

A training session on safe and effective internet use was held in Sylhet for 50 students from three secondary schools on Monday.

The workshop, titled “Internet for Education SIG Safety Awareness Workshop for High School Students,” was organized by the Institute of Development Affairs (IDEA) with support from the Internet Society.

Sylhet District Education Officer A.S.M. Abdul Wadud attended as the chief guest, while Assistant Programmer of the District Education Office Tofayel Ahmed Chowdhury and Desh TV’s Sylhet Correspondent Khaled Ahmed were special guests.

Students and teachers from Government Agragami Girls’ High School and College, Syed Hatim Ali High School, and Shahjalal Upashahar High School participated. The workshop encouraged students to use the internet responsibly, highlighting both its opportunities and safety challenges. Abdul Wadud urged students to use the internet positively and wisely in today’s competitive world.

