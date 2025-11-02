Ariful leads Sylhet sit-in over poor road, rail and air links

A sit-in demanding fair transport access and affordable airfares was held in Sylhet city on Sunday, led by former mayor and BNP chairperson’s adviser Ariful Haque Chowdhury.

The protest, organized under the new platform “Sylhet Andolon,” began at 11am in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and continued past noon.

The movement calls for an end to what organizers describe as long-standing “discrimination” against Sylhet in road, rail, and air connectivity.

Ariful, who founded the platform after consulting community leaders, said the people of Sylhet “will no longer remain silent while being denied equal infrastructure benefits.”

Sunday’s sit-in drew a broad coalition of participants, including religious leaders, members of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, business figures, academics, professionals, and cultural activists.

The event was chaired by Hafiz Maulana Asjad Ahmad, imam and khatib of the Dargah Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Jame Mosque.

Ahead of the sit-in, Ariful had spent several days meeting representatives of local organizations and institutions.

A torch procession was also held on Saturday night in support of the demonstration.

Last Thursday, a meeting at Ariful’s Kumarpara residence brought together businesspeople, teachers, journalists, and civic leaders who unanimously decided to form “Sylhet Andolon” and hold the protest.

In his opening remarks, Ariful said Sylhet’s frustration has reached a breaking point.

“Fifteen years have passed, yet the Dhaka–Sylhet highway remains unfinished. Railway tickets are nearly impossible to get online, and airfares are beyond the reach of ordinary people,” he said.

“If the authorities fail to act immediately, we will take to the streets until our legitimate demands are met.”