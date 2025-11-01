Nationwide ban on Jatka fishing begins Saturday

A nationwide ban on catching Jatka (young ilish fish) came into effect from Saturday to boost ilish production and ensure sustainable conservation of the country's national fish. The eight-month ban will remain in force till June 30, 2026.

"So, catching, transporting, marketing, buying, selling, and storing of ilish fish smaller than 25 centimeters (Jatka) have been strictly prohibited during this period, according to a press release issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

It added, the ban is being enforced by the Department of Fisheries under the ministry's supervision.

Earlier, the "Ilish Conservation Campaign-2025" was carried out from October 4 to October 25 this year to protect brood ilish during its peak breeding season.

The fry hatched from the eggs released by brood ilish during that period are now roaming in coastal rivers and estuaries.

Officials said that if these fry can grow safely, the country's ilish production will increase further in the future.

According to the Fish Conservation and Protection (Amended) Ordinance, 2025 and the Fish Conservation and Protection Rules, 1985, violation of this ban is punishable by up to two years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of up to Taka five lakh, or both.

The Department of Fisheries, in coordination with district and upazila administrations, the Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, River Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other local law enforcement agencies, will strictly enforce the ban across the country.