Sunday, October 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fishermen return to rivers as ilish ban ends across Bangladesh

  • Over 65,000 enforcement drives ensured compliance, with illegal nets seized and destroyed
  • Officials expect a rise in ilish production and improved livelihoods for coastal fishermen
File image shows sellers at a wholesale fish market selling ilish after a 22-day ban on fishing ended on Friday, November 3, 2023. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 12:58 PM

The fishermen across the country start heading back to rivers and the sea for fishing ilish as the 22-day nationwide ban on its catching, transporting, and selling ends last midnight.

With the ban lifting at midnight, trawlers sailed early Sunday, marking the resumption of ilish fishing across the country's coastal waters and major rivers.

The annual ban, which began on October 4 and continued till Saturday midnight, was imposed by the government to ensure safe spawning of ilish during the peak breeding season for boosting fish production in the country. 
 
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, along with law enforcement agencies, carried out extensive drives across coastal districts to ensure compliance with the restriction.

Officials from the Department of Fisheries said the embargo helped protect millions of mother ilish, contributing to smooth growing of the country's most popular fish.

"Strict monitoring was maintained across all major ilish breeding zones, including Chandpur, Bhola, Barishal, Patuakhali, Barguna, and Laxmipur," a senior fisheries officer told BSS. 

"We expect a significant boost in ilish production in the upcoming season as a result of the ban," he said.

During the restriction period, around 65,000 enforcement drives were conducted and several hundred illegal fishing nets were seized and destroyed, officials said. 

The government also distributed food assistance among registered fishermen's families affected by the temporary suspension of fishing activities.

Ilish, recognized as the national fish of Bangladesh, contributes nearly 12% to the country's total fish production and plays a vital role in the livelihoods of millions of coastal fishermen.

Topics:

IlishIlish ban
Read More

3 lakh fishermen return to rivers in Bhola as ilish ban ends

Ilish fishing ban to end: Fishermen in Chandpur set to return to rivers

104 fishermen detained for illegal ilish fishing

National fish turns luxury as ilish hits Tk3,000 per kg

15 sentenced for illegal ilish fishing in Padma River

Fishing halted to protect ilish, but families struggle to survive

Latest News

Another youth found dead on staircase in Old Dhaka

Army Chief Waker inducted as 9th Colonel Commandant of Engineering Corps

District voluntary network to be formed for protecting wildlife

Bearing pad detaches and kills pedestrian; metro rail temporarily halted

6 workers burnt in Narayanganj factory gas explosion

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x