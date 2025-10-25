3 lakh fishermen return to rivers in Bhola as ilish ban ends

After a 22-day ban imposed by the government on Ilish fishing, Bhola’s river ghats are expected to be busy as nearly three lakh fishermen prepare to head out to the rivers from Saturday midnight.

With the lifting of the restriction, fishing communities across the district are abuzz with anticipation and activities.

Fishermen have been seen repairing nets, trawlers, and boats, and in many areas, new fishing gear has been purchased or built. The Meghna, Tetulia, Kalabadar, Betua, Buragouranga, and Ilisha rivers are expected to see a massive turnout as the ban officially ends yesterday.

During a visit to Bholar Khal in Shibpur Union of Bhola Sadar Upazila on Saturday afternoon, fishermen were seen making final preparations. Some were mending old nets, while others were installing new engines and gear in their boats.

Many have taken loans to buy equipment, hoping to make a strong comeback once fishing resumes.

“We will go to the river after midnight,” said Haris Majhi, a fisherman from the area. “We have repaired our trawlers and nets with borrowed money. If the catch is good, we’ll finally be able to repay our debts.”

In Tulatuli village, fishermen shared similar hopes and struggles. “During the ban, we received only 25 kilograms of rice each,” said Bashir Majhi.

“We had to buy everything else on credit. It’s been very difficult to survive without income. Now, if we can catch enough Ilish, we can recover.”

However, some fishermen expressed fears that if the catch is poor, they may face another year of hardship and mounting debt.

Bhola District Fisheries Officer, Md Iqbal Hossain, told BSS that authorities expect a strong Ilish harvest following the ban.

“The purpose of the 22-day restriction is to create a smooth environment for the mother Ilish to breed safely. We believe the fishermen will now be able to catch an adequate amount and recover from their financial strain,” he said.

He added that during the ban period, around 200 fishermen were arrested for violating restrictions, and a large quantity of illegal nets and Ilish was seized from the Meghna and Tetulia rivers across seven upazilas. More than 100 offenders have been jailed and fined.

Bhola, considered the country’s main Ilish breeding zone, remained under a total fishing ban in the Meghna, Tetulia, Kalabadar, Ilisha, and adjacent tributaries from October 4 until midnight on October 25. The district has about three lakh fishermen, of whom 1.7 lakh are officially registered.

Fishermen are optimistic that this year’s strict enforcement during the breeding season will yield a bumper Ilish catch. As the clock ticks toward midnight, Bhola’s riverbanks are once again alive with hope, determination, and the sound of boats being readied to set sail.