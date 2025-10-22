Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
104 fishermen detained for illegal ilish fishing

Patrolling naval personnel conducted an operation and intercepted the six trawlers with 104 fishermen on board on Tuesday

File image of ilish. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 12:15 PM

Members of the Bangladesh Naval have detained 104 fishermen for illegally catching ilish in the Bay of Bengal as a 22-day ban has been in place, with effect from October 4.

Besides, six fishing trawlers were detained during the drive. 

The detainees were brought to Mongla’s Digraj Naval Base on Tuesday night under naval custody, with police present at the site.

Officer-in-charge (OC) Manik Chandra Gain of Mongla Police Station said the detainees ventured into the Bay of Bengal despite the 22-day ban.

Patrolling naval personnel conducted an operation and intercepted the six trawlers with 104 fishermen on board on Tuesday, he said.

The detainees are from various areas, including Barguna, Patharghata, Patuakhali, Rangabali and Mahipur.

The trawlers contained ilish along with other marine fish species, the OC said.

The officer also said the confiscated fish will be distributed among different orphanages instead of being sold at auction.

Earlier, on October 18, the Navy had seized an Indian trawler named FB Shuvo Jatra with 14 Indian fishermen, who were sent to jail through a Bagerhat court later.

Topics:

Ilish
