National fish turns luxury as ilish hits Tk3,000 per kg

Once a weekend staple for Bangladeshi households, the national fish ilish has now become a luxury item, with prices surging nearly 50% over the past year amid rising market costs and supply chain distortions.

A recent survey by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) revealed that between August and September alone, ilish prices jumped by Tk200–500 per kg, with larger specimens fetching up to Tk1,000 more than last year.

In August 2024, a 1.5 kg ilish sold for Tk2,000 per kg; by 2025, the same fish commands Tk3,000 — a sharp spike that has priced out many middle-class consumers.

Dhaka’s kitchen markets reflect the crisis vividly. River fish are increasingly absent from shelves, a consequence of the government’s annual 22-day fishing ban aimed at preserving ilish stocks.

While alternatives like rui, katla, koi, and shing have filled the gap, they too come at inflated prices.

“Just before the ban, buyers rush to stock ilish, and that automatically pushes up the price,” said Enamul, a trader at Shantinagar market.

Vendors at Karwan Bazar echoed the concern, noting that wholesale rates have climbed even without major supply disruptions.

For many, the fish has become unaffordable.

“A decade ago, big ilish were sold in pairs for under Tk2,000. Now, buying just one costs at least Tk5,000,” said shopper Mohibur Rahman.

Others, like Arif Hossain, questioned the logic of the ban: “If production increases, prices should fall. But they spike right after the ban ends.”

Middle-class families, once accustomed to ilish on weekend menus, now turn to cheaper protein sources.

“Ilish is our national fish. Its price should reflect that — not make it a luxury,” said Shagufta Akter Lipi.

Despite soaring retail prices, fishermen see little benefit.

In Bhola, the country’s largest ilish-producing district, most rely on leased boats and advance loans from wholesalers — known locally as dadon — which force them to sell at fixed rates.

“Our share is tiny. After repaying the dadon money, nothing much remains,” said veteran fisherman Khalek Majhi.

The BTTC study outlines the complex journey of ilish from river to table, passing through five layers: fishermen, landing stations, wholesalers, commission agents, and retailers.

While fishermen earn around Tk800 per kg for large ilish, the same fish reaches Dhaka markets at Tk3,000 — inflated by margins, transfer costs, and commissions.

Fishing expenses range from Tk470–500 per kg, with resale markups adding Tk1,000.

Additional costs include Tk75 for wholesale-to-retail transfers, Tk150 from retail to consumer, and commissions exceeding 10%.

Syndicate practices, including cold storage hoarding, further exacerbate the price hike.

“Ilish prices naturally rise by 60–70% due to multiple handovers. Syndicate manipulation makes it worse,” said Sabbir Hossain Khan, an agricultural economist and PhD researcher at Tokyo University of Agriculture.

To curb excessive pricing and ensure fair returns for fishermen, the BTTC has recommended reducing the number of intermediaries.

Proposals include empowering fishermen’s cooperatives and establishing government-run marketing outlets to supply ilish directly during peak season — offering hope that the nation’s most beloved fish might once again be within reach of the average household.