Khulna embankment collapse floods thousands, destroys crops

A 150-foot section of the Water Development Board (WDB) embankment in Botbunia, Tildanga Union, Dacope upazila, Khulna, collapsed into the Dhaki River, submerging vast areas.

Around 200 bighas of transplanted Aman paddy fields were inundated, and fish from ponds and enclosures were washed away. More than a thousand families are now stranded as floodwaters spread across the area.

Efforts to repair the damaged embankment are underway through a joint initiative by the WDB and local representatives.

Residents reported that around midnight on Tuesday, a strong tidal surge in the turbulent Dhaki River eroded a 150-meter section of Polder No. 31, located west of Botbunia Bazar near the Hari Temple.

Roben Bala, one of the affected residents, lost his entire homestead and belongings. On Wednesday morning, as waters began to recede, locals including Prokash Bala, Sanjit Bala, Tarapada Bala, Srikanta Bala, Suranjan Bala, and Sanjay Sardar dismantled their homes and relocated to safeguard their remaining property.

However, as the breach could not be contained, tidal water continued to flow into nearby localities, threatening to submerge thousands of hectares of Aman cropland. Several homesteads have already been inundated.

Roben Bala said the strong current of the Dhaki River swept away his home before his eyes in the dead of night.

“I have taken shelter with my wife and children at a neighbor’s house,” he said, adding that he was uncertain about where to go next and appeared deeply anxious.

The loss of homesteads, cropland, businesses, and structures to the Dhaki River erosion has affected not only him but around two hundred families in the area.

They alleged that the lack of effective government initiatives to prevent river erosion has left them destitute.

Another victim, Pradip Bala, said: “We do not want to see the same kind of embankment rebuilt over the collapsed one. We are not asking for food, clothes, or shelter from the government. What we demand is a sustainable and modern embankment, constructed after proper river management, so that we can live safely without the constant fear of erosion.”

Local conscious citizens said the one-kilometer-long embankment along Botbunia Bazar had become vulnerable following natural disasters, including Cyclone Amphan, over the past two years.

During that period, the embankment in front of the market collapsed, flooding nearby areas and damaging numerous houses and establishments.

Around a hundred businesses built on top of the embankment were swallowed by the Dhaki River. Subsequent riverbed deepening near the WDB embankment worsened the erosion.

To prevent further damage, the WDB engaged contractor firm Messrs Matin Enterprise to reinforce the embankment with dumped materials and sand-filled geo-tube bags.

The contractor later began constructing an alternative embankment, but many landowners refused to provide soil or allow the use of their farmland, hindering progress.

The construction was eventually completed, stopping river water from entering the locality.

However, new deep channels formed near the embankment, and on the night of Tuesday, during the full moon tide, a 150-meter stretch of the newly built embankment was again devoured by the Dhaki River.

Experts noted that the WDB embankments constructed in the 1960s have been eroding continuously due to the absence of regular river management, causing the loss of embankments, cropland, homesteads, and public and private establishments one after another.

Tildanga Union Parishad Chairman Md Jalal Uddin Gazi said that around midnight on Tuesday, during the new moon tide, approximately 150 feet of the vulnerable Wapda embankment near Hari Temple on the western side of Botbunia Bazar collapsed into the Dhaki River.

“On Wednesday morning, attempts were made to seal the breach using sand-filled geo-tubes, but the effort failed, allowing water to re-enter during the noon tide. Many locals are now working day and night to rebuild the embankment. If the breach is not sealed immediately, extensive damage to Aman crops and property is likely,” he added.

Khulna Department of Agricultural Extension Deputy Director Md Nazrul Islam said that as of 3pm on Wednesday, about 200 bighas of Aman paddy were at risk due to the breach.

"Initially, 12 bighas were affected, but by the afternoon tide, the damage expanded to 200 bighas. If the breach is not repaired within two to three days, saving the crops will be difficult,” he said.

WDB Executive Engineer Md Ashraful Alam stated that repair works are ongoing at several vulnerable points of polder no 31.

“Once the water recedes, the contractor will resume sealing the breach at Botbunia Bazar using manpower and necessary materials. Dumping and sand-filled tube bags have already been placed,” he said.

However, the contractor is reportedly facing obstruction from a few local farmers when collecting soil from nearby lands, as the fields currently have Aman crops.

"We are seeking cooperation from all to complete the embankment repair quickly,” he added.