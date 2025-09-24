Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jamuna riverbank erosion devours 50 homes in Sirajganj, schools at risk

Superintendent Engineer Ariful Islam visited the site and assured locals that protection work would start within a day or two

Image: River erosion. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 03:13 PM

Severe riverbank erosion by the Jamuna has already devoured nearly 50 houses, cropland, and trees in Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj district, leaving several educational institutions under threat.

The erosion began on Sunday afternoon in Chandpur and nearby areas as water levels in the Jamuna started receding after weeks of swelling from heavy rainfall and upstream onrush.

Locals said that the river had been rising due to hill torrents and downpours damaging low-lying farmlands, including jute fields, for the past 10 days.

On the other hand, the water started falling from Monday midnight, which triggered strong currents and whirlpools, worsening the erosion.

Villagers said they lost their tin-roofed homes, cattle sheds, and farmland to the river overnight, with many shifting to safer areas and fearing that more homes and schools could collapse if the erosion continues. Chandpur village has been the worst hit so far.

The erosion began suddenly and has already caused extensive damage in Chandpur and other nearby villages. Without immediate geo-bag dumping and permanent embankments, the situation will worsen, locals think.

Chauhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mostafizur Rahman said the matter has been reported to the Water Development Board (WDB).

WDB Executive Engineer Mokhlesur Rahman said that falling water levels have led to strong currents, triggering erosion.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Engineer (Bogra) Ariful Islam visited the affected area and instructed urgent measures to curb the damage.

He assured the locals that the protective work would begin within a day or two.

Topics:

SirajganjJamuna RiverWater Development Board (WDB)
