Dakop embankment collapse sparks flood fears in Khulna

In Dakop, Khulna, about 150 meters of the embankment in front of Harisabha Temple at Botbunia Bazar collapsed into the Dhaki River. Two days later, the Water Development Board (WDB) temporarily blocked the breach to prevent flooding.

However, fear still grips the local residents.

The construction of a sustainable replacement embankment is being hindered due to illegal settlements on government land and the unwillingness of landowners to allow soil extraction from their land during the Aman paddy season.

Locals fear that during the upcoming new moon, rising river levels or any natural disaster could once again wash away the temporary structure.

Collapse and immediate response

According to locals, on the night of October 7, a 150-meter stretch of the embankment of Polder 31 under Tildanga Union No 7, in front of Harisabha Temple on the west side of Botbunia Bazar, was swallowed by the Dhaki River.

WDB officials blocked the breach on the night of October 8, temporarily stopping the inflow of river water into residential areas. However, within six hours, the full moon high tide caused the temporary embankment to collapse again.

It was finally blocked again before the next tides on the night of October 9 and during the day on Friday, preventing further flooding.

Ongoing issues:

The WDB now faces challenges in obtaining the necessary soil for permanent embankment construction. Local landowners are unwilling to provide soil during the Aman crop season.

Additionally, illegal homes built on government land, where the embankment should be constructed, have not been removed, further obstructing the work.

Residents of Tildanga Union are still fearful of river erosion and are demanding the immediate removal of illegal structures from government land to allow for permanent embankment construction.

Residents' plight

Former Union Member and Botbunia resident Mosharraf Hossain Biswas stated: "The WDB used sand-filled bags, geo-bags, bamboo cages, and other materials to temporarily stop the breach. However, to make the embankment sustainable, a large amount of soil is required. Landowners are unwilling to allow soil extraction now due to the standing Aman crops. They said they will allow it after harvesting, but by then, the natural disasters may pose further risks".

Local resident Swapan Kumar Mondal said: "Part of the land being used for embankment construction is government land. However, several houses have been illegally built there, and they have not yet been relocated".

He urged local administration to take immediate steps to evict or relocate these illegal structures for the greater good.

Phulmati Sardar, wife of Jadubor Sardar and a resident near the collapsed area, said her home was located on the government land where the new embankment is being built.

She voluntarily demolished and relocated her home for the embankment construction.

"If the embankment is built, my family, the villagers, thousands of hectares of farmland, and the Aman crops will be saved," she said.

Others residing illegally on the construction site include Paritosh Sardar, Sanjoy Sardar, Gourshil, Anjan Roy, Prakash Bala, Suranjan Bala, Sanjit Bala, Akhil Sardar, and Surjya Kanta Sardar. Some claim ownership by deed, while others say the land is ancestral.

They denied obstructing the WDB’s work and said they had already vacated part of their land for the construction.

Officials' response

Local Union Parishad Chairman Zalal Uddin Gazi said he has urged all landowners and residents to cooperate. He denied hearing any direct complaints from WDB about obstruction but acknowledged the challenge due to the ongoing Aman crop season.

"Once the harvest is complete in 1.5 to 2 months, the farmers will provide the required soil," he added, emphasizing the economic hardship of the local farmers who depend on this land.

Md Ashraful Alam, executive engineer of the Khulna Water Development Board, said: “Thanks to the cooperation of the locals, we have been able to temporarily stop water from entering residential areas. But to make the embankment permanent, we need a significant amount of soil.”

He urged all stakeholders to come forward and support the project. He also mentioned illegal houses on the embankment site as a major obstacle and said discussions with local authorities are ongoing.

Dakop Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Asmat Hosen confirmed being informed by WDB about the obstructions. “The issue is being investigated, and necessary action will be taken,” he assured.