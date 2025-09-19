Heavy rains swell Jamuna, threaten Sirajganj

The water level of the Jamuna river in Sirajganj has risen due to heavy rainfall and the onrush of upstream water, raising the risk of further flooding.

In the past 24 hours, the river rose by 15cm at Sirajganj point, now flowing 77cm below the danger mark, and by 15cm at Kazipur point, where it is one metre below the danger level.

With the steady rise over the past week, water levels in internal rivers have also increased, submerging low-lying areas of Kazipur, Belkuchi, Shahjadpur, Chauhali, and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas. Croplands, including newly planted aman paddy, have been inundated, raising concern among farmers.

“Continuous heavy rains and upstream flow have caused the unusual rise in Jamuna water. Several low-lying areas are already flooded,” said Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB). The swelling river has also submerged parts of Tarash upazila in the Chalan Beel region, with farmers fearing that winter vegetable cultivation may be disrupted if the situation continues.

Meanwhile, erosion has intensified in char areas along the Jamuna. Last week, about 50m of the Chauhali embankment collapsed into the river.

WDB officials said emergency measures are being carried out to curb erosion.

Executive Engineer of WDB Mokhlesur Rahman added that water levels may continue to rise for a few more days but downplayed the immediate flood risk.