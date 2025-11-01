Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

A 60-year-old man was killed in a mob attack in Sirajganj on Thursday night after being accused of attempting to steal a cow.

The incident took place in Muktargati village of Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sanowar Hossain Sanu, son of Md Badullah Sheikh of Alampur village in the same area.

His body was recovered by police on Friday afternoon and sent to Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital morgue.

Mokhlesur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Sadar police station, said: “Sanu allegedly tried to steal a cow from Hasan’s house in Nizamgati village of neighboring Raiganj upazila. Locals chased him, and he fled across the Fuljor River to the Muktargati Char area. Then, Sanu was reportedly beaten and stabbed by the angry crowd, resulting in his death on the spot.”

Additionally, the OC informed that Sanu had three cases related to cow theft and two robbery cases pending against him.

“A case has been filed with the local police station over the incident,” he added.