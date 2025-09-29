Monday, September 29, 2025

Bus torched after running over teenager in Sirajganj

The police recovered the body and handed it over to the family, as no complaints were filed

Locals set a bus ablaze after it ran over and killed a 15-year-old cyclist in the Shyampur Bazar area on the Kazipur-Dhunot regional road in Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district on Monday, September 29, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 10:30 PM

A bus was set on fire on Monday in Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district following the death of a 15-year-old cyclist under its wheels.

The accident occurred around 12:45pm in the Shyampur Bazar area on the Kazipur-Dhunot regional road.

Md Nur-e Alam, officer-in-charge of Kazipur police station, said the victim, Kausar Ali, son of Kashem Ali from Manik Patol village, was riding his bicycle toward Sonamukhi Bazar when a bus of Aankhi Paribahan ran him over, leaving him dead on the spot.

In response, angry locals set the bus on fire. Police and fire service personnel quickly arrived at the scene and managed to control the blaze, but most of the bus was destroyed.

The police recovered the body and handed it over to the family, as no complaints were filed.

Locals blame reckless driving for the accident and recalled a similar incident on September 5 at the same location, when a sand truck ran over a child named Taskin Babu.

The child died, and Taskin’s mother, Munni Khatun, lost one of her hands in the accident.

At that time, enraged residents also set the truck on fire.

