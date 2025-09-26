Friday, September 26, 2025

Banglabandha Land Port to close for 9 days for Durga Puja

Passengers holding passports and visas will be able to travel to India, Nepal, and Bhutan through the port during closure. says a port official

Banglabandha Land Port. Photo: BSS
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 05:40 PM

Import and export activities through Banglabandha Land Port will remain suspended for nine consecutive days from Friday due to Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

Abul Kalam Azad, the In-charge and manager of Banglabandha Land Port Limited, on Friday confirmed it, saying the nine-day vacation comprises the holidays for Durga Puja, alongside the port's weekly holidays.

Specifically, the closure period encompasses two weekly holidays that fall on Fridays.

Manager Azad said that the decision to suspend the port's import and export activities for nine days was made during a meeting of several Indian associations. 

These associations include the Fulbari Exporter and Importer Welfare Association, the Fulbari 2 Border Local Truck Owners Welfare Association, the Fulbari C&F Association, and the Fulbari Truck Driver Association.

While trade activities shut, the movement of passport-holding passengers through the immigration route will remain open and functional every day.

Kefayetullah Wares, in-charge of Banglabandha Land Port Immigration, said that despite the suspension of import and export activities for Durga Puja, passengers holding passports and visas will still be able to travel to India, Nepal, and Bhutan through the port.

He also noted that comprehensive security measures have been strengthened around the land port during the Durga Puja holidays.

 

Topics:

Durga Puja
