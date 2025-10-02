Two children missing as boat capsizes during idol immersion in Turag River

Two children went missing after a boat capsized during an idol immersion in the Turag River at Chapair in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm on the western side of the Chapair bridge, said Kaliakair Fire Service Station Officer Ifthekhar Hossain Raihan

The missing children were identified as Ankita Rani, 2, daughter of Swapon from Hijoltoli, and Tanmoy Moni Das, 7, son of Taposh from the same area.

Eyewitnesses said the children had boarded a small engine-run boat with their families to watch the immersion ritual. When the boat reached the western side of the bridge, it collided with a larger vessel, causing the smaller boat to capsize.

Several passengers managed to swim ashore, but the two children were swept away by the river. Locals attempted to rescue them immediately, but could not locate the children.

Officials from the Kaliakair Fire Service arrived at the site after receiving information. However, the rescue operation could not begin as the diving team had not yet arrived.

The diving team will start the rescue operation on Friday morning, the fire official added.