Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Two children missing as boat capsizes during idol immersion in Turag River

Several passengers managed to swim ashore, but the two children were swept away by the river

Two children went missing after a boat capsized during idol immersion in the Turag river in the Chapair area of Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 09:34 PM

Two children went missing after a boat capsized during an idol immersion in the Turag River at Chapair in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm on the western side of the Chapair bridge, said Kaliakair Fire Service Station Officer Ifthekhar Hossain Raihan

The missing children were identified as Ankita Rani, 2, daughter of Swapon from Hijoltoli, and Tanmoy Moni Das, 7, son of Taposh from the same area.

Eyewitnesses said the children had boarded a small engine-run boat with their families to watch the immersion ritual. When the boat reached the western side of the bridge, it collided with a larger vessel, causing the smaller boat to capsize.

Several passengers managed to swim ashore, but the two children were swept away by the river. Locals attempted to rescue them immediately, but could not locate the children.

Officials from the Kaliakair Fire Service arrived at the site after receiving information. However, the rescue operation could not begin as the diving team had not yet arrived.

The diving team will start the rescue operation on Friday morning, the fire official added.

Topics:

GazipurDurga PujaTurag River
Read More

President exchanges greetings with Hindu community on Durga Puja

Durga Puja concludes with immersion of idols

Health adviser stresses communal harmony during Puja visit

Mosque, temple share Tangail courtyard, upholding 55 years of harmony

Durga Puja ends Thursday

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old in Gazipur

Latest News

President exchanges greetings with Hindu community on Durga Puja

Mob attack on Dhaka Tribune journalist: Prime accused arrested

Rain pushes green chilli to Tk300/kg, most vegetable prices soar

Where does Trump’s peace plan leave the Palestinians?

Bangladesh Women crush Pakistan for flying World Cup start

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x