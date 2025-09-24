RMG workers block highway as Nassa Group shuts down 16 factories in Ashulia

The authorities of Nassa Group on Wednesday declared permanent closure of 16 factories in Ashulia, forcing its workers to block the Bypile-Abdullahpur highway, demanding payment of dues.

Earlier in the morning, several hundred workers of the Nassa Group took to the streets demanding that the authorities clear their dues.

At one stage, they hurled brick chips targeting police, creating chaos.

A chase and counter chase took place, triggering a clash.

Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse workers from the highway.

Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge of Ashulia police station, said a worker was slightly injured in the clash and he was given first aid.

The vehicular movement on the highway came to normal after one hour of suspension.

Meanwhile, a tripartite meeting was held at the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments on Tuesday, where the authorities decided to close the 16 factories under Nassa Group from September 26, citing gas and electricity shortages, along with a lack of buyer orders.

As per the agreement, the management has assured that the payment of August salaries will be provided by October 15, while the payment of September salaries will be made by October 30 and all other dues by November 30.

The company also said that no worker would be blacklisted and all employees would receive experience certificates.