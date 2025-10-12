8 members of human trafficking gang held in Savar

Police in a drive arrested eight suspected members of a human trafficking gang from a hotel in Ashulia of Savar on Sunday morning.

The arrestees were identified as Maniruzzaman, manager of Hotel Unique, hotel employees—Rabbi Hasan of Gaibandha district, Hridoy of Ashulia, Saidul Islam of Pirojpur district, Shamsul Alam of Bagerhat district, Sonia of Barisal district, Shilpi Akhtar of Naogaon district and Arin Akhtar Shima of South Keraniganj.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive at Hotel Unique in the Baipail area of Ashulia and arrested them, said Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge of Ashulia police station.

All of them were produced before a court.