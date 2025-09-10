Kaptai Dam opens 16 gates as lake level rises

The Kaptai Hydropower Plant authorities have opened 16 spillway gates of the dam to discharge excess water into the Karnaphuli River, following a sharp rise in the Kaptai Lake water level caused by upstream hill runoff.

Confirming the matter, the managing engineer Mahmud Hasan told Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday morning that the lake’s water is rising abnormally moment by moment. Around 63,000 cusecs of water per second is now being released into the river, he added.

He added that as of 8am on Wednesday, the water level of Kaptai Lake was 108.90 feet above mean sea level, while the lake’s full storage capacity is 109 feet above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, rising waters of Kaptai Lake have already inundated several low-lying areas of Rangamati town and adjoining upazilas.