Ferry services on Chandraghona-Raikhali route suspended due to strong currents in Karnaphuli River

The suspension has caused severe suffering for passengers on both sides of the river

Vehicles wait on both sides of the Karnaphuli River at Chandraghona ferry ghat in Rangamati after ferry services on the Chandraghona-Raikhali route were suspended due to strong currents on Wednesday. September 9, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 01:39 PM

Ferry services on the Chandraghona-Raikhali river route have remained suspended since 3am Wednesday due to strong currents in the Karnaphuli River, following the release of water through 16 spillway gates of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant, each raised by three feet.

The suspension has caused severe suffering for passengers on both sides of the river.

Confirming the matter, Rangamati Roads and Highways Department Sub-Divisional engineer (Mechanical) Ronel Chakma said on Wednesday morning: “The release of water from the 16 gates of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant has created strong currents in the Karnaphuli, forcing suspension of ferry movement on this route from 3am.”

During a visit to Chandraghona ferry ghat in Kaptai upazila on Wednesday morning, several vehicles were seen waiting on both sides of the river to cross.

Speaking at the ghat, former Chandraghona Kadamtoli Union Parishad member Mizanur Rahman Babu said: “Ferry services on this route often remain suspended due to natural causes, creating public suffering. A bridge here has been a longstanding demand. If a bridge is built, people’s suffering will ease.”

Motorcyclists Md Shahidul Islam, Md Sarful Alam, and Sukumar Barua said that they came to cross but found ferry services suspended. They suggested a bridge here would solve their problems.

Bus driver Md Shukkur, businessman Pulak Chowdhury from Bangalhalia in Rajasthali, CNG driver Md Arif, marketing worker Md Nurun Nabi, and passenger Md Omar Faruk also expressed frustration.

Meanwhile, ferry in-charge Md Shahjahan: “Because of the strong currents from the water release, ferry services have been suspended since 3am Wednesday. We will try to resume operations once the currents weaken.”

Karnaphuli River, ferry services
