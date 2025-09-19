Friday, September 19, 2025

All gates of Kaptai hydroelectric plant closed after 11 days

The water level of Kaptai Lake reached 108.22 feet mean sea level by 8am, which is below the danger mark, official said

Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydroelectric Power Plant. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 03:41 PM

The 16 sluice gates of the Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydroelectric Power Plant were closed at 8am on Friday, ending 11 days of water discharge into the Karnaphuli River.

Managing Engineer Mahmud Hasan said the gates were shut after Kaptai Lake’s water level fell to 108.22 feet above mean sea level, below the danger mark.

The gates had been opened on September 8, initially releasing six inches of water at a time. Rising lake levels and flooding in nearby areas later pushed the discharge to a maximum of 3.5 feet.

Topics:

Karnaphuli RiverKaptai Lake
