All gates of Kaptai hydroelectric plant closed after 11 days

The 16 sluice gates of the Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydroelectric Power Plant were closed at 8am on Friday, ending 11 days of water discharge into the Karnaphuli River.

Managing Engineer Mahmud Hasan said the gates were shut after Kaptai Lake’s water level fell to 108.22 feet above mean sea level, below the danger mark.

The gates had been opened on September 8, initially releasing six inches of water at a time. Rising lake levels and flooding in nearby areas later pushed the discharge to a maximum of 3.5 feet.