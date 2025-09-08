Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

16 spillways of Kaptai Hydropower Plant opened again

Sudden rainfall in lakeside area caused water level of Kaptai Lake to the danger level, says plant manager

The image shows Kaptai dam. Photo: File/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 04:53 PM

All 16 spillways of the Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant in Rangamati were opened on Monday afternoon for the third time this year, releasing around 9,000 cusecs of water per second into the Karnaphuli River.

Plant manager engineer Mahmud Hasan told this correspondent at 3pm that sudden rainfall in the lakeside area had pushed the water level of Kaptai Lake above the danger mark.

At 2:30pm, the level rose to 108.65 feet mean sea level, prompting the authorities to open the spillways by 6 inches each at 2:45pm, he said.

This is the third such move in just over a month. On August 5, following heavy rainfall and upstream hill torrents that raised the water close to the 109ft danger level, the spillways were opened for the first time this year. Initially opened by 6 inches, they were gradually widened to one and a half feet, then two and a half feet, and finally three and a half feet at the peak. After seven days of water release, the spillways were closed on August 12 at 9am when the level subsided.

Continuous rainfall, however, soon pushed the water level above the danger mark again. On August 20 at 8pm, the spillways were opened for the second time, again by six inches each, releasing around 9,000 cusecs per second into the Karnaphuli river.

With Monday’s rainfall causing another sharp rise, the spillways had to be opened for the third time.

Topics:

Karnaphuli RiverKaptai
Read More

All 16 sluice gates of Kaptai dam shut as water level drops

Rangamati flooded: 18,000 face food, clean water shortage

Kaptai dam gates opened as lake nears maximum capacity

Kaptai power plant generates 218MW as all five units remain operational

Bangabandhu Bridge and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel renamed

Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Karnaphuli River after 42hrs

Latest News

Tarique urges vigilance to restore democracy, foil conspiracies

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x