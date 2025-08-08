Thousands stranded in waterlogged Rangamati amid food, clean water shortage

Continuous rainfall over the past week, along with water flowing from upstream, has caused a sharp rise in water levels in Kaptai Lake, leaving 18,000 people stranded in Rangamati who are now grappling with growing shortages of food and clean drinking water.

On Friday, the authorities opened the 16 sluice gates of the Karnaphuli Hydroelectric Power Station wider—from three feet to three and a half feet each.

As a result, 68,000 cusecs of water is being released every second through the gates and an additional 32,000 cusecs from power generation—totalling 100,000 cusecs—are now flowing into the Karnaphuli river.

According to the Rangamati district administration, 81 villages in 20 unions, including two municipalities, have been affected by the flooding, impacting 5,700 families or 18,147 people in total. The flood has damaged 548 houses, 61 roads, two bridges or culverts, 98 acres of cropland, and 43 fish farms.

A total of 246 shelter centres have been opened; as of Thursday night, 935 people had taken refuge in 12 of those centres.

Although water levels have started to recede slightly in Baghaichhari municipality and eight unions of the district, communication has been completely cut off in Langadu upazila.

Residents of low-lying areas in Rangamati Sadar upazila, including Asambosti and Malipara, remain trapped by the water.

Locals report that the rising water has triggered a growing shortage of cooked food and clean drinking water. They are demanding that water levels be reduced as quickly as possible.

Mahmud Hasan, a local journalist in Baghaichhari, said water started to recede from Thursday night. "However, many roads still remain submerged. Unless the rainfall subsides, it will take time for the water to recede. The delay is largely due to water flowing in from upstream," he added.

Md Yusuf Ali, a resident of Shantinagar in Rangamati town, said: “I heard that the Kaptai dam has been opened, but the water inside the house is not receding. In fact, it is rising. It is becoming very difficult to manage food and other needs with children in the house.”

Md Tuhin, a resident of Asambosti in Rangamati town, said: “Instead of only distributing relief, the government should prioritize reducing the water level. Children are struggling to get to school and college because of the floodwater.”