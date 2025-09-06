Saturday, September 06, 2025

Overdrinking alcohol in Munshiganj: Death toll climbs to 4

Two others are undergoing treatment

Map of Munshiganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 02:59 PM

The death toll from the Munshiganj incident where three people allegedly died after taking too much alcohol, reached four with the death of another man at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

The latest deceased was identified as Rahmatullah Bepari, 65, son of Helal uddin Bepari of Tongibari upazila.

Earlier three individuals died and three others fell sick allegedly after drinking too much alcohol in Kathadia village in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj.

Three more victims, identified as Rahmatullah Bepari, 65, was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital while Alamin, 46 and Sizan, 28 were undergoing treatment at local hospital, said Md Anisur Rahman, chairman of Kathadia-Shimulia union parishad.

Among them, Rahmatullah died early on Saturday at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said Mahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tongibari Police Station.

Local people said all the six were on a drinking spree on Thursday.

Topics:

alcohol
