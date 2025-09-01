BAU students lift railway blockade; train services resume

Students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh have lifted their railway blockade, and train services between Dhaka and Mymensingh have resumed.

The students ended the blockade at 6pm on Monday, after two hours.

During the blockade, the Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Commuter train was halted at Mymensingh Railway Station, while the Mymensingh-bound Mohanganj Express was stopped at Fatema Nagar Railway Station. Several other trains were stranded at different locations.

The students said they withdrew the blockade considering the inconvenience caused to passengers and the possibility of further attacks on ordinary students after sunset.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting students, Ahsanul Haque Himel, a third-year student of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry, said: “We joined the movement with legitimate demands. Yet, we have been attacked. The protest will continue until our demands are met. At 9pm, we will hold a rally on campus.”

Earlier in the day, students from various halls gathered near the KR Market area of the university carrying sticks and chanting slogans. Later, the protest continued from the Amtola area inside the campus.

At 11am, Himel announced six demands on behalf of the protesting students at a press conference. Around 4pm, students staged a sit-in on the railway line near Jabbarer Mor in the university area, blocking train services between Dhaka and Mymensingh.