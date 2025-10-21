Two killed in Mymensingh road crash

A trucker and his assistant were killed when a truck slammed into another from behind on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sadiqur Rahman, station officer of Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred in front of Boilar Boro Pukur Par Jame Mosque around 5:45am when a Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck hit another truck from behind, leaving the truck driver killed on the spot and injured his helper.

Later, he was taken to Trishal Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.