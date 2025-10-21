Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Two killed in Mymensingh road crash

Trucker and assistant killed as truck hits another from behind on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal, Mymensingh on October 21, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 11:38 AM

A trucker and his assistant were killed when a truck slammed into another from behind on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh district on Tuesday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sadiqur Rahman, station officer of Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred in front of Boilar Boro Pukur Par Jame Mosque around 5:45am when a Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck hit another truck from behind, leaving the truck driver killed on the spot and injured his helper.

Later, he was taken to Trishal Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

DeadDhaka-Mymensingh HighwayAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
