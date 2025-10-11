Protest over July activist assault halts Dhaka-Mymensingh traffic

In Mymensingh, anti-discrimination activists staged a sit-in protest on Friday night following allegations that Abu Raihan, a gazetted July Uprising fighter, was assaulted, verbally abused, and forcibly removed from a bus operated by United Paribahan.

The protest began around 9pm in front of the United Bus counter at Maskanda, with demonstrators demanding justice and the immediate arrest of Aminul Haque Shamim—a suspended Awami League district vice-president and an accused in the Sagor murder case.

Protesters also called for the suspension of all United Service buses owned by Shamim, including a nationwide halt of his 16-vehicle fleet.

In response to the sit-in, transport workers blocked all Dhaka-bound traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh bypass from noon Saturday, causing significant disruption and public suffering.

Law enforcement and district administration officials, including police and army personnel, intervened late Friday night to de-escalate tensions.

One bus worker, identified as Jhontu, was detained in connection with the incident.

Activists including Abu Raihan, Masud Rana, Mozammel Haque, and Mokarram Adnan reiterated their demand for Shamim’s arrest, describing him as a collaborator of a former regime and a figure linked to organized transport operations.

Mymensingh Police Superintendent Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam stated that efforts are underway to resolve the situation and restore normalcy.