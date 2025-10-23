Workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur over arrears

Workers of AA Yarn Mills Ltd blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Joina Bazar area of Gazipur’s Sreepur on Thursday, demanding arrears, disrupting traffic for about an hour.

Police fired several rounds of sound grenades and lobbed tear gas to disperse the workers after failing to remove them from the highway through negotiation.

Workers said they initially demonstrated at the factory gate, demanding payment of two months’ unpaid wages and other dues. When their demands went unheeded, they took to the highway.

They alleged that police charged with batons and used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them, leaving at least five workers injured.

Abdul Barek Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur police station, said police tried to convince the workers to leave the highway, but when traffic movement came to a halt, they were forced to take action.

“Negotiations are underway with the factory owner to pay the workers’ arrears. The situation is now under control,” the OC added.