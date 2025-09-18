BAU arranges exam day transport for BCS participants

Special buses have been arranged for residential students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) who are participating in the 47th BCS Preliminary Examination.

This information was announced through a notice signed by Professor Dr Mohammad Golzarul Aziz, director of the university’s Transport Division, on Thursday.

According to the notice, two buses will depart from Jabbar Mor at 8:15am on Friday for Town Hall, the Mymensingh exam center, to ensure students arrive on time.

After the exam, the buses will return students to campus from the same location at 12:20pm.

Professor Dr Golzarul Aziz said: “The initiative was taken under the direction of the vice-chancellor. Although there was initially no plan to run the buses due to the stagnant situation on campus, the service was later launched following the VC’s instructions.”