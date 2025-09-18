Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BAU arranges exam day transport for BCS participants

After the exam, the buses will return students to campus from the same location at 12:20pm.

 

Image: Bus of Bangladesh Agricultural University. Photo: Bangla Tribune.
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 06:18 PM

Special buses have been arranged for residential students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) who are participating in the 47th BCS Preliminary Examination.

This information was announced through a notice signed by Professor Dr Mohammad Golzarul Aziz, director of the university’s Transport Division, on Thursday.

According to the notice, two buses will depart from Jabbar Mor at 8:15am on Friday for Town Hall, the Mymensingh exam center, to ensure students arrive on time.

After the exam, the buses will return students to campus from the same location at 12:20pm.

Professor Dr Golzarul Aziz said: “The initiative was taken under the direction of the vice-chancellor. Although there was initially no plan to run the buses due to the stagnant situation on campus, the service was later launched following the VC’s instructions.”

Topics:

Bangladesh Agricultural UniversityBangladesh Civil Service (BCS)
Read More

Chief adviser orders timely, transparent BCS exams

BAU forms probe committee over student protest, confinement of teachers

BAU students block rail tracks for second day over six demands

BAU students lift railway blockade; train services resume

BAU students block railway over six-point demand

BAU students reject hall evacuation order, place 6-point demands

Latest News

Media remains controlled in Bangladesh, says Nahid

Experts: Excessive concentration in Dhaka hampering economy by 10%

Israel seizes roof of Ibrahimi Mosque, Palestinians urge Unesco intervention

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink mutual defence pact

Dengue: Six more die, 647 hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x