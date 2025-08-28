1L cft sand seized in Sylhet by mobile court

A mobile court seized around one lakh cubic feet of sand illegally extracted from the Sari River in Jaintiapur upazila, Sylhet, on Thursday.

Locals had long complained on social media that sand dredged from Baon Haor and Shewlatuk areas was damaging farmland and roads.

Acting on the reports, Executive Magistrate Mohammad Farhad Uddin Ovi led the operation, with assistance from land office and police officials.

“Operations are being carried out throughout Sylhet as per directives from higher authorities,” he said.