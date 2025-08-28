Thursday, August 28, 2025

1L cft sand seized in Sylhet by mobile court

Locals complained on social media that the illegal sand mining was damaging farmland and roads along the river

A mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Farhad Uddin Ovi, seizes around one lakh cubic feet of illegally extracted sand from the Sari River in Jaintiapur upazila, Sylhet, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 09:48 PM

A mobile court seized around one lakh cubic feet of sand illegally extracted from the Sari River in Jaintiapur upazila, Sylhet, on Thursday.

Locals had long complained on social media that sand dredged from Baon Haor and Shewlatuk areas was damaging farmland and roads.

Acting on the reports, Executive Magistrate Mohammad Farhad Uddin Ovi led the operation, with assistance from land office and police officials.

“Operations are being carried out throughout Sylhet as per directives from higher authorities,” he said.

Topics:

SylhetSand Lifting
