Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Newly appointed Sylhet DC pledges full support for environmental protection

Special tourist region would be developed around Sada Pathor and other major tourist destinations, he says

File image of Sarwoer Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 07:51 PM

The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, Sarwoer Alam, on Friday pledged full support for environmental protection and protection of all tourist destinations as well, including Sada Pathor.

He made the remarks while visiting the Sada Pathor area. Sarwoer was appointed following a scandal involving politicians and bureaucrats in looting stones from the Dhalai river.

“Sada Pathor was not just looted — it was plundered,” he said.

“Whoever is involved, regardless of their political influence or position in the administration, will be brought to justice,” he said.

The deputy commissioner also said that special tourist region would be developed around Sada Pathor and other major tourist destinations.

Topics:

SylhetDeputy Commissioner
Read More

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

ACC identifies leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat, NCP in Sylhet stone loot

Sarwar Alam takes charge as Sylhet DC amid Sada Pathor scam

Stone looting at Sadapathor: Probe body submits report

Major shake-up in admin: New DCs in all districts by September

HC bars transportation, relocation of stones from Lovachhara quarry

Latest News

U17 girls lose to India in second SAFF fixture

23 parties including BNP, NCP submit opinions on July Charter draft

Imranur becomes fastest man in 10.64s

Missing journo Bibhuranjan’s body recovered from Meghna

Titas conducts drive against illegal gas connections

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x