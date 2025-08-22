Newly appointed Sylhet DC pledges full support for environmental protection

The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, Sarwoer Alam, on Friday pledged full support for environmental protection and protection of all tourist destinations as well, including Sada Pathor.

He made the remarks while visiting the Sada Pathor area. Sarwoer was appointed following a scandal involving politicians and bureaucrats in looting stones from the Dhalai river.

“Sada Pathor was not just looted — it was plundered,” he said.

“Whoever is involved, regardless of their political influence or position in the administration, will be brought to justice,” he said.

The deputy commissioner also said that special tourist region would be developed around Sada Pathor and other major tourist destinations.