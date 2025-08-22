Friday, August 22, 2025

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

He also instructed relevant authorities to strengthen permanent monitoring to prevent illegal stone extraction

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 03:40 PM

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Dr Mokhlesur Rahman has directed the installation of 24-hour CCTV surveillance at the Sada Pathor tourist spot and instructed the relevant authorities to strengthen permanent monitoring to prevent illegal stone extraction.

He made the comments while briefing journalists on Friday morning after visiting the Sada Pathor tourist spot with a special delegation from the ministry.

Upon arriving at the spot in the morning, he inspected the entire area along with senior officials of the ministry. Expressing outrage after noticing signs of looting, he said that such devastating plunder at an international standard tourist centre like Sadapathor has tarnished the country’s image. He assured that prompt measures would be taken to restore a safe and attractive environment for tourists.

He said that an interim government is currently in power. “We all want to work together to support the government because, above all, the country comes first for us,” he added.

Informing that functional officials are being appointed to protect Sadapathor, he said that the previous deputy commissioner has already been withdrawn and a new deputy commissioner has been appointed. The UNO of the area has also been replaced. They will work to safeguard Sadapathor.

Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Saiful Islam, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khan Mohammad Reza-Un-Nabi, Deputy Commissioner Sarwoer Alam, and other senior officials were present.

Members of the investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Public Administration were also present.

Topics:

Sylhetstone quarry
