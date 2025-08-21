Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ACC identifies leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat, NCP in Sylhet stone loot

ACC enforcement team conducted operations and investigations and found their involvement

The local administration has started placing recovered stones back into the Dhalai River, aiming to restore the sites natural landscape and maintain its appeal as one of the regions most visited tourist destinations. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:08 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has identified 42 individuals, including leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), in connection with the Sada Pathor stone looting at Bholaganj in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

The ACC Enforcement Team’s report stated that illegal stone extraction has caused massive damage to natural resources. It also pointed out negligence by local administration, police, and BGB members.

ACC Director General and Spokesperson Md Akhter Hossain said: “The Enforcement Team will soon submit its report to the Commission over the massive damage to natural resources caused by stone extraction. Based on that, the Commission will take the next legal steps.”

According to sources, around 10 lakh cubic feet of stones were recently stolen from Bholaganj. Of these, nearly 2.5 lakh cubic feet of highly valuable white stones were later recovered. In the past year alone, about 40 lakh cubic feet of Sada Pathor and other stones have been stolen. The white stone theft came to light on August 10, after which the ACC carried out a drive in Bholaganj on August 13.

The ACC probe identified 42 local individuals linked to the theft — 20 from BNP, 7 from Awami League, 2 each from Jamaat and NCP, and 11 others from the locality.

BNP leader Kayes Lodi rejected the allegation, saying: “I have been falsely implicated to cover up the real looters. This false propaganda is a conspiracy to shield the actual culprits.”

Similarly, Jamaat leader Fakhrul Islam denied the charges, saying: “Dragging my name into the stone loot is a conspiratorial smear campaign.”

Topics:

ACCSylhet
Read More

Sarwar Alam takes charge as Sylhet DC amid Sada Pathor scam

Stone looting at Sadapathor: Probe body submits report

HC bars transportation, relocation of stones from Lovachhara quarry

200,000 cubic feet of stones seized from Utma Chora

150 sued over Jaflong stone looting

Police recover another 50,000cft of Sada Pathor in Sylhet

Latest News

Gazette: July martyrs’ families to receive 30L, monthly allowances

175 Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

Pakistan, Bangladesh explore industrial cooperation

Cracking down on illegal extractors

Driven to death

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x