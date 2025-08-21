ACC identifies leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat, NCP in Sylhet stone loot

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has identified 42 individuals, including leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), in connection with the Sada Pathor stone looting at Bholaganj in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

The ACC Enforcement Team’s report stated that illegal stone extraction has caused massive damage to natural resources. It also pointed out negligence by local administration, police, and BGB members.

ACC Director General and Spokesperson Md Akhter Hossain said: “The Enforcement Team will soon submit its report to the Commission over the massive damage to natural resources caused by stone extraction. Based on that, the Commission will take the next legal steps.”

According to sources, around 10 lakh cubic feet of stones were recently stolen from Bholaganj. Of these, nearly 2.5 lakh cubic feet of highly valuable white stones were later recovered. In the past year alone, about 40 lakh cubic feet of Sada Pathor and other stones have been stolen. The white stone theft came to light on August 10, after which the ACC carried out a drive in Bholaganj on August 13.

The ACC probe identified 42 local individuals linked to the theft — 20 from BNP, 7 from Awami League, 2 each from Jamaat and NCP, and 11 others from the locality.

BNP leader Kayes Lodi rejected the allegation, saying: “I have been falsely implicated to cover up the real looters. This false propaganda is a conspiracy to shield the actual culprits.”

Similarly, Jamaat leader Fakhrul Islam denied the charges, saying: “Dragging my name into the stone loot is a conspiratorial smear campaign.”