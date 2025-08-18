Monday, August 18, 2025

8-year-old drowns in Mirsharai

The child fell into a pond after going out to play with two neighbouring boys

Chittagong map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 06:06 PM

A second-grader at a madrasa died by drowning in a pond in Mirsharai, Chittagong, on Monday.

The deceased, Ashikul Islam, 8, was the son of Jamal Uddin from Mehedinagar village under Hinguli union in the upazila.

The accident occurred in the village around noon.

Ashikul’s uncle Siraj said he went out to play with two neighbouring boys. "At that time, he fell into a nearby pond." 

Later, when his playmates informed his family about the matter, they quickly rescued him and took him to a local private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, Ashikul added. 

Topics:

Child Drowning
