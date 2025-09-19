9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

A 9-year-old body drowned while bathing under the Pratyasha Bridge in Tongi, Gazipur, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sami Akhter, sin Sohel Mia of Nishatnagar in the Tongi West police area

The Tongi Fire Service recovered his body from the water in the Munafa area around 1pm.

Sami had gone out to play with classmates while schools were closed. After playing, he went with them to bathe beneath the bridge, where he submerged.

Shahin Alam, in charge of the Tongi Fire Service, said the team began a search at around 12:30pm after being alerted, retrieving the child’s body half an hour later and handing it over to relatives.

Sami's uncle, Ziarul Islam, said the boy was a class three student at Mudafa Government Primary School.