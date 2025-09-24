Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

One child drowns, another goes missing in Louhajang River in Tangail

The rescue operation is ongoing for the missing child

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 07:12 PM

A child has died and another went missing while bathing in the Louhajang River in Tangail. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Stadium Bridge area of West Akur Takur Para in Tangail city.

The deceased has been identified as Mehedi Hasan, 8, son of Shafiqur from West Akur Takur Para, Tangail.

The missing child, Adib, 10, is the son of Abdul Karim from the same area.

Locals said that the children used to fish near the Louhajang River almost every day, and afterwards they would bathe in the river. As usual, on Wednesday around 1:30pm, after fishing, three children went to bathe under the Stadium Bridge of the Louhajang River.

Due to strong currents in the water, two of them drowned. Upon receiving the news, the fire service diving team, with the assistance of locals, conducted a rescue operation. In the afternoon, at around 3:30pm, the diving team recovered the body of Mehedi Hasan.

Senior station officer of Tangail Fire Service, SM Humayun Karnain, said that their diving team recovered one child’s body and handed it over to the family. The rescue operation is ongoing for the other missing child.

Topics:

TangailChild Drowning
Read More

9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

31-year-old killed in Tangail mob beating

Teen girl dies after falling from train roof in Tangail

Two die in separate train-related accidents in Tangail

Ex-Gulshan police station OC arrested

Section 144 imposed in Tangail ahead of two rival rallies at same venue

Latest News

Cat rescued after 48 hours from coconut tree in Mirpur

Italy’s Meloni not opposed to Palestinian statehood

BB orders probe into SCB credit card scam

12-day holiday announced in educational institutions for Durga Puja, other festivals

CA Yunus invites US President Trump to visit Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x