One child drowns, another goes missing in Louhajang River in Tangail

A child has died and another went missing while bathing in the Louhajang River in Tangail.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Stadium Bridge area of West Akur Takur Para in Tangail city.

The deceased has been identified as Mehedi Hasan, 8, son of Shafiqur from West Akur Takur Para, Tangail.

The missing child, Adib, 10, is the son of Abdul Karim from the same area.

Locals said that the children used to fish near the Louhajang River almost every day, and afterwards they would bathe in the river. As usual, on Wednesday around 1:30pm, after fishing, three children went to bathe under the Stadium Bridge of the Louhajang River.

Due to strong currents in the water, two of them drowned. Upon receiving the news, the fire service diving team, with the assistance of locals, conducted a rescue operation. In the afternoon, at around 3:30pm, the diving team recovered the body of Mehedi Hasan.

Senior station officer of Tangail Fire Service, SM Humayun Karnain, said that their diving team recovered one child’s body and handed it over to the family. The rescue operation is ongoing for the other missing child.