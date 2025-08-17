Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad warns of intense movement for speedy completion of Dhaka-Sylhet six-lane highway

The Dhaka-Sylhet Highway is one of the main communication routes between Sylhet, the capital Dhaka, and the major commercial city of Chittagong. However, even after one and a half years, progress on the six-lane road stands at only 12 percent. As a result, the public suffers from long traffic jams daily, while business, trade, and Sylhet’s tourism sector are also facing negative impacts.

Speakers at a human chain, organized by the Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Saturday, warned of launching a strong movement if the highway is not completed swiftly.

Among those present were Md Qutubuddin Suhel, general secretary of Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad; Abdul Majid Chowdhury, vice president of Jalalabad Association, Dhaka; Akbar Hossain Manju, vice president; Dr Kamrul Hasan Tarafdar, president of Habiganj Association, Dhaka; Resad Ahmed Chowdhury, convener of the Human Bond Implementation Committee; Selim Ahmed, organizing secretary of the Journalists Association of Sylhet Division; along with Khaled Ahmed Aziz, Ahmed Riaz, Tofail Ahmed, senior leaders of the Sylhet Division Communication and Development Council, and other conscious citizens of Sylhet.

Speakers demanded the immediate completion of the six-lane Dhaka-Sylhet highway, noting that Sylhet Division plays a crucial role in earning 65% of Bangladesh’s foreign exchange, as well as contributing significantly to the tea and tourism industries. Yet, they said, the people of Sylhet have consistently been victims of discrimination, deprived of the development seen in other divisions. They pointed out that no major development project has been implemented in Sylhet over the past two decades.

“The highway is essential for our quality of life, economic growth, and safe communication for future generations,” the speakers said. “This Dhaka-Sylhet highway is the lifeline of our economy, yet it has been neglected and left half-finished for years. Millions of people are victims of this negligence every day.”

Construction of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway began in 2021, raising hopes among Sylhet residents for relief from travel hardships. Instead, it has turned into a nightmare. Work has been stalled for a long time, and severe traffic jams now cause journeys of 12–18 hours on routes that previously took only 6–7 hours. The railway system, still operating with wooden and dilapidated tracks and coaches from the British era, adds to the suffering. Frequent train breakdowns cause endless delays, further compounding transportation woes.

The speakers warned that unless the highway project is completed without delay and the railway system modernized, they will launch a large-scale movement.

They further declared: “We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate negligence in the name of development. Our demand is the speedy completion of the six-lane Dhaka-Sylhet highway, immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion, and full transparency and accountability in the project.”