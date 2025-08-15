Operation underway to recover looted stones hidden across Companiganj in Sylhet

A joint force has launched an operation to recover loot stones hidden under soil and sand from various locations across Companiganj upazila on Sylhet.

The operation led by Executive Magistrate Mahbub Ashiq Kabir began around noon on Friday.

Based on multiple intelligence reports, the joint force was seen recovering stones buried behind crusher mills and in pits.

Speaking to journalists during the operation, Executive Magistrate Mahbub Ashiq Kabir said authorities have information that looted stones were buried under soil at over a hundred locations throughout Companiganj.

He added that the looters were attempting to hide the stones not only in crusher mills but also in private residences, even behind kitchens.

An owner of a crusher mill, wishing to be anonymous, claimed that the looters sold the stones to crusher mills and businessmen, leaving honest traders in a difficult situation.

The recovered stones were being relocated to the Sadapathor area under army supervision, a process that began Wednesday night.

Over the past two days, authorities have recovered 150,000 cubic feet of stones from different locations in Companiganj and Sylhet. Additionally, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized 70,000 cubic feet of stones from Kanchpur and Demra in Dhaka on Thursday night. According to district administration sources, these stones will be gradually relocated to Sadapathor.

Earlier, following August 2024, nearly 20 million cubic feet of stones were reportedly looted. At that time, the administration remained largely silent, and the district authorities played a passive role. Taking advantage of the situation, local BNP and Awami League leaders, under the protection of Companiganj’s UNO and OC, reportedly carried out the looting.

After extensive media coverage in recent days, the government and the public took notice, triggering severe criticism. Subsequently, the administration took action, launching the operation to recover the loot stones, which continued through Friday.