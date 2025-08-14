Police arrest UP chairman linked to Sada Pathor looting allegations

The Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Alomgir Alam, chairman of Purbo Islampur Union of Companiganj, adjacent to Bholaganj Sada Pathor.

He was arrested from his home early Thursday morning. His home is in Khayergao village of the upazila.

Besides being the UP chairman, Alomgir Alam was also the coordinator of the newly formed Dholai Bridge Protection Movement.

Police said the DB arrested Alomgir Alam on a warrant in a 2024 sand and stone theft case. Allegations of looting from the Sada Pathor area were also made against him after August 5 last year, during which army personnel had seized his boat and issued a warning.

Inspector Sujan Chandra Karmakar of Companiganj Police Station said DB arrested Alam over the previous case. He was handed over to the police in the morning and will be sent to court.

His arrest has gone viral on social media.