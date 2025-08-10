Monday, August 11, 2025

Jubo Dal activist stabbed dead in Sylhet

No case filed yet, say police

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 03:52 PM

A Jubo Dal activist was stabbed to death around midnight on Saturday in the Golapganj municipality area of Sylhet.

The deceased was Rony Hossain, 26, killed reportedly an hour after he made a Facebook post about a former Chhatra Dal leader’s alleged extramarital affair.

The former Chhatra Dal leader in question is Sheikh Raju, 35, former organizing secretary of the Golapganj municipality unit of the organization.

The two were known to be friends.

According to locals, around 11pm, Rony posted from his Facebook account, accusing Raju of having an extramarital relationship. He also uploaded a photo of Raju with a woman.

Rony had earlier made several posts on the same issue regarding Raju.

Police suspect that the killing may have resulted from this ongoing dispute.

However, Raju has not yet been detained.

Golapganj model police station Officer-in-Charge Md Maniruzzaman Molla said that the incident is believed to have been triggered by the Facebook post. “We are conducting drives to detain Raju."

"The body has been sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the officer said, adding that no case has been filed yet in this connection. 

