Coach detaches from Cox’s Bazar Express, disrupting train services

A coach of the Cox’s Bazar-bound Cox’s Bazar Express got detached from the main train after the hook of the guard brake coach broke near Gomdondi Station in Boalkhali upazila of Chittagong around 3:15pm on Saturday.

No casualties were reported, but the incident disrupted train movement on the route.

As a result, the Probal Express, scheduled to depart Chittagong for Cox’s Bazar at 3:10pm, remained stuck at the station past 4pm.

Gomdondi Railway Station Master Mohammad Tarek said the Cox’s Bazar Express had left Cox’s Bazar for Dhaka at 12:30pm and passed Gomdondi at 3:08pm. Shortly after, the guard brake coach—typically used by the train’s guard and for storing food—detached due to a broken hook. The train remained halted for about 30 minutes before resuming its journey toward Chattogram, leaving the detached coach behind.

A rescue train was dispatched to retrieve the coach.

Chittagong Station Master Abu Zafar Majumdar confirmed that the detached coach was blocking the line and train movement would resume once it was cleared.