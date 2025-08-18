Train services resume 12hrs after wagon derailment in Chapainawabganj

Passenger train movement has resumed 12 hours after five wagons of an oil-carrying train derailed at Amnura junction in Chapainawabganj.

Train operations became normal at 5:35am on Monday, after the rescue operation was completed around 5:15am.

The rescue efforts began around 11pm on Sunday, about five hours after the derailment occurred.

Hasibul Hasan, station master of Amnura Railway Station, said the train coming from Khulna derailed just as it entered Amnura junction, with five wagons veering off the tracks.

"As a result, passengers on the Ishwardi Commuter train (heading from Rohanpur to Ishwardi) and the Purnovoba Commuter train (heading from Rohanpur to Rajshahi) were stranded."

A rescue team from Ishwardi later arrived at the scene and completed the rescue operation, Hasibul added.

He further stated that while the track for passenger trains has been cleared and made operational, work is still ongoing to restore the line for freight trains, which is expected to be completed shortly.

Regarding the cause of the accident, he said that it will be known after an investigation.

Earlier, the train heading from Khulna to Amnura junction derailed around 5:40pm on Sunday.

The oil was being transported to a 100-kilowatt power generation plant located at the junction.

However, the derailment occurred approximately 100 meters before reaching its destination.

Railway officials confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident.