Chhatra League men block highway, set fire during protest in Tangail

Video shows men chanting slogans on blocked road following Gopalganj violence

Protesters set fire on Dhaka-Tangail highway in support of hartal Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 01:59 PM

Chhatra League activists have set fire to objects on the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge highway early Sunday in support of the hartal called by now-banned Awami League over the recent violence in Gopalganj.

Several videos of the protest — reportedly organized by the banned Tangail district unit of Chhatra League — circulated widely on social media throughout Sunday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred late Saturday night. In the footage, men are seen blocking the highway and setting fire to wood and plastic chairs while chanting slogans such as “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu.” They also identified themselves as members of the Tangail district Chhatra League.

However, authorities have yet to confirm the exact location on the highway where the protest took place.

Tangail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Tanvir Ahmed said: “We have seen the video. But we are still trying to determine the exact location on the highway where the protest was staged.”

Topics:

HartalGgopalganj
