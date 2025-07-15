Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Consensus Commission resumes reform talks with focus on key issues

Around 30 parties joined the session, sharing their views on proposed constitutional reforms

Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 12:50 PM

The National Consensus Commission resumed its second-round reform talks with political parties on Tuesday, marking the 14th day of discussions aimed at building agreement on major constitutional reforms.

Chaired by the commission’s Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz, the session began at 11am at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Tuesday’s agenda included key issues such as the formation of an Upper House in a proposed bicameral parliament and the method of electing women’s reserved seats in Parliament.

Around 30 political parties participated in the session, each presenting their views on the proposed reforms.

The Commission aims to finalize a common position on nearly 20 key constitutional matters by July 31 and unveil the National Charter — a comprehensive roadmap for reform based on political consensus.

The second round of dialogue was launched on June 2 by Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The first phase of talks, which began on March 20 and concluded on May 19, saw the Commission engage with 33 political parties and alliances.

Topics:

National Consensus Commission
